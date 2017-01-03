Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

All Of The Crazy Technology Headed Your Way In 2017 [EXCLUSIVE]

1 day ago

101.1 The WIZ
4 reads
Leave a comment


Now that it’s a new year, most of us have adopted that “out with the old, and in with the new” attitude. The tech industry is no exception! The way Beyonce is talking, it looks like 2017 is going to be the year that those futuristic gadgets we used to see in movies are actually going to come to life! From drones, to self-driving cars, some of the new toys getting rolled out this year will blow our minds.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Check out the exclusive video to hear Beyonce break it all the way down in this exciting first Techie Tuesday of 2017, brought to you by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Get the latest on tech, gadgets, and apps here and listen to Techie Tuesday on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”!

RELATED: How Technology Is Bringing Cheap Divorce To All [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Usher On How Technology Has Affected Dating & Relationships [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Rev. Al Sharpton Discusses Using Technology To Expose Police Brutality [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]


Women In Government, Science & Technology You Need To Know

12 photos Launch gallery

Women In Government, Science & Technology You Need To Know

Continue reading All Of The Crazy Technology Headed Your Way In 2017 [EXCLUSIVE]

Women In Government, Science & Technology You Need To Know


2017 , cars , drones , New , phones , Self-Driving , technology

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Young man holding bundles of US dollars, smiling, portrait
Win $250 Cash By Taking Our Music Survey!
 6 hours ago
Watch Soulja Boy Get His Phone Jacked While…
 24 hours ago
Are Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Finally Really Over?
 1 day ago
Brandy Reveals A Devastating Secret About Her Past
 1 day ago
Watch: Travis Scott Kicks His DJ Off Stage
 2 days ago
Did Jennifer Lopez Shade Mariah Carey Over Her…
 2 days ago
Frank Ocean’s Mother Rips Into Kim Burrell For…
 2 days ago
Mariah Carey’s Reps Claim Her New Year’s Fail…
 2 days ago
Hello, 2017: How Celebrities Spent New Year’s Eve
 3 days ago
A Sex Tape Starring Orlando Brown Has Leaked…
 3 days ago
Watch: Don Lemon Gets Drunk AF During LIVE…
 3 days ago
Watch: Mariah Carey’s Disastrous New Year’s Eve Performance…
 3 days ago
Report: Khloé Kardashian Called Her Lawyers After Learning…
 4 days ago
Kenya Moore Pops Off On A Home Intruder…
 4 days ago