#OnAirWithKingSharif Juelz Santana – "Santana Bandana" (Video)

1 day ago

On Air With King
Juelz Santana has returned hitting all type of power switches. I believe this is one of the things that was missing. Juelz has brought fourth the exact delivery and substance to help push hip-hop in another direction. Watch Juelz as he touches on a few issues and takes things next level with his “Santana Bandana” flow below.

 

 

