Cam Newton Makes Wish Come True For Young Fan!!!

Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers had a very disappointing season, but the star quarterback was still able to finish it by pulling off his biggest play of the year when he made a wish come true for one 10-year-old fan.

Austin Deckard is battling a severe heart condition at a hospital in Atlanta. He is an Auburn University fan and idolizes Newton.

His elementary school teacher wrote about Austin in a Facebook post saying, “Austin told me he ‘wished Cam Newton could come to his birthday party.’ Austin may not ever make it to an Auburn football game but I know social media is a strong force that can make things happen.” She was right about that.

Last week, just one day before Austin was scheduled to undergo heart surgery, he received a visit from Newton, who had a day off. Austin jumped up in bed and greeted him with a big hug. (ESPN)