Chris Brown VS. Soulja Boy. Who You Putting Your Money On?

1 day ago

iHeartRadio Music Awards

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Soulja Boy couldn’t WAIT until the new year to start his social media trolling. This time he had more than a few words for Chris Brown. He claims after he liked a picture Karrueche posted, Chris Brown got upset.

This is what got #ChrisBrown heated #Roommates! 😩 #SouljaBoy

Oop! It's the second day of the new year! #SouljaBoy #ChrisBrown

And then it begins…

#PressPlay: #SouljaBoy vs #ChrisBrown

Chris goes on to say him and Adrien Broner have a gym, and when he gets tired Adrien will take over. All proceeds will go to charity lol.

#PressPlay: #ChrisBrown #SouljaBoy

This is all tewwww much. We shouldn’t be starting off 2017 like this. Come on Soulja.

Source: Radio One / Radio One

