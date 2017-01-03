Chris Brown VS. Soulja Boy. Who You Putting Your Money On?

Soulja Boy couldn’t WAIT until the new year to start his social media trolling. This time he had more than a few words for Chris Brown. He claims after he liked a picture Karrueche posted, Chris Brown got upset.

This is what got #ChrisBrown heated #Roommates! 😩 #SouljaBoy A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 2, 2017 at 7:33pm PST

Oop! It's the second day of the new year! #SouljaBoy #ChrisBrown A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 2, 2017 at 7:20pm PST

And then it begins…

#PressPlay: #SouljaBoy vs #ChrisBrown A video posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 3, 2017 at 12:09am PST

Chris goes on to say him and Adrien Broner have a gym, and when he gets tired Adrien will take over. All proceeds will go to charity lol.

#PressPlay: #ChrisBrown #SouljaBoy A video posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 3, 2017 at 6:38am PST

This is all tewwww much. We shouldn’t be starting off 2017 like this. Come on Soulja.

