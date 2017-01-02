Mariah Carey’s Reps Claim Her New Year’s Fail Was A Conspiracy

Mariah Carey ended 2016 with major gusto.

The singer’s sketchy performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest had the whole world talking; but was it all just a set up by the producers of the show? According to reports, mother lamb “no sound issues” when rehearsing the night before the show for three hours. A rep for MC, Nicole Perna, says, “She was not ‘winging’ this moment and took it very seriously. A shame that production set her up to fail.”

She added, “They told her it would be fine once she was onstage. However, that was not the case and they were again told that her ear piece was not working. Instead of endeavoring to fix the issue so that Mariah could perform, they went live.” As for her singing, an insider says Mariah had ample time to rehearse and chose not to, adding that she used a body double to rehearse in her place earlier on New Year’s Eve Day.

MC has yet to comment on the matter after her New Year’s Eve post but judging by her interview with Ryan Seacrest, even Mariah felt that something suspicious was going on.

