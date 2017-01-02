Did Jennifer Lopez Shade Mariah Carey Over Her New Year’s Performance?

0 reads Leave a comment
The new year hasn’t even set in yet and there’s already drama in Hollywood.
Jennifer Lopez has been making headlines all month long for her new and questionable relationship with Drake, but now the star is being mentioned for another reason. J.Lo, a.k.a the woman that Mariah Carey doesn’t know, allegedly liked an Instagram comment that poked fun at Mariah’s disastrous New Year’s Eve performance.
The comment read, “Ever seen an accident you couldn’t take your eyes away from? That was her tonight.” Miss Tina Knowles proved last week that it’s easy to mistakenly like a comment on Instagram, but if it was intentional, Jennifer Lopez is more shady than we thought.
Check out Mariah Carey’s performance mishap above!
