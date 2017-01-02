Watch: Travis Scott Kicks His DJ Off Stage

has zero chill in 2017.

The rapper took a page out of Kanye West‘s book over the New Year’s weekend when he kicked a DJ off the stage while he was performing at Montreal’s New City Gas nightclub. Fans caught footage of the incident with Travis saying to the DJ, “Just play a song you f**king moron.”

After running out of patience, the rapper announced to the crowd “The worst DJ in Montreal is right there on stage, yo. The best rapper in the world is on stage right now though.” Unfortunately, the DJ hit the wrong button and killed a beat which set Travis off. He yelled at his DJ, “Get off the stage, please. This fucking trash-ass DJ is f((king up everything I’m doing right now and it’s pissing me off.”

Yikes! Do you think Travis’ DJ was fired after the mishap? Check out the footage above.

