#OnAirWithKingSharif DJ Snake Ft. Jeremih, Young Thug, Swizz Beatz – “The Half” (Video)

1 day ago

Dj Snake finally drops the visual for his popular single “The Half” featuring Swizz Beatz, Jeremih, and  Young Thug. The Video kind of takes me back to Diddy Mase days especially with the way Swizz Beatz captured his 90’s inspired fit with the Gold ensemble Jacket and shades to match. Watch the video below.

 

 

