OnAirWithKingSharif DJ Snake Ft. Jeremih, Young Thug, Swizz Beatz – “The Half” (Video)

4 reads Leave a comment
Dj Snake finally drops the visual for his popular single “The Half” featuring Swizz Beatz, Jeremih, and Young Thug. The Video kind of takes me back to Diddy Mase days especially with the way Swizz Beatz captured his 90’s inspired fit with the Gold ensemble Jacket and shades to match. Watch the video below.
Snake Pit 2016
16 photos Launch gallery
Snake Pit 2016
1. 1465236605656511 of 16
2. 1465236537192 of 16
3. 14652365466623 of 16
4. 146523655221284 of 16
5. 146523655745225 of 16
6. 146523656222376 of 16
7. 146523656713587 of 16
8. 146523657417088 of 16
9. 146523658104949 of 16
10. 1465236585588510 of 16
11. 1465236591130111 of 16
12. 1465236594908712 of 16
13. 1465236605656513 of 16
14. 1465236599164314 of 16
15. 1465236610668715 of 16
16. 1465236615590616 of 16
#FollowTheCrown:
http://www.Twitter.com/OnAirWithKing
http://www.Instagram.com/OnAirWithKing
http://www.Facebook.com/OnAirWithKing
OnAirWithKingSharif.Tumblr.Com
comments – Add Yours