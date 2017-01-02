OnAirWithKingSharif Omarion Ft. C’Zar – “Okay Ok” (Video)

Omarion recently dropped a new video for his single “Okay Ok” with the assistance of C’Zar. I’m sure you have witnessed some of the best Mannequin Challenges, however Omarion has taken it a step further in his latest visual. Watch Omarion make everything “Okay Ok” all while having fun in his mansion party.

