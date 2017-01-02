Music & Entertainment
Home > Music & Entertainment

#OnAirWithKingSharif Omarion Ft. C’Zar – “Okay Ok” (Video)

5 hours ago

On Air With King
8 reads
Leave a comment

Omarion recently dropped a new video for his single “Okay Ok” with the assistance of C’Zar. I’m sure you have witnessed some of the best Mannequin Challenges, however Omarion has taken it a step further in his latest visual. Watch Omarion make everything “Okay Ok” all while having fun in his mansion party.

 

 

The Grammy Goes To? R&B & Hip-Hop Grammy Nominations

45 photos Launch gallery

The Grammy Goes To? R&B & Hip-Hop Grammy Nominations

Continue reading The Grammy Goes To? R&B & Hip-Hop Grammy Nominations

The Grammy Goes To? R&B & Hip-Hop Grammy Nominations

 

 

#FollowTheCrown :

http://www.Twitter.com/OnAirWithKing

http://www.Facebook.com/OnAirWithKing

http://www.Instagram.com/OnAirWithKing

OnAirWithKingSharif.Tumblr.Com

101.1 The Wiz , C'Zar , Crowns Up , Follow The Crown , HIP-HOP , King Sharif , Maybach Music Group , MMG , Music , Okay Ok , omarion , On Air With King , On Air With King Sharif , rnb , Sharif D. King , Sharif King , The Big Wiz Station , The Takeoff , The Takeover , The Takeover News , The Takeover Show , VIDEO

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Watch: Travis Scott Kicks His DJ Off Stage
 11 hours ago
Did Jennifer Lopez Shade Mariah Carey Over Her…
 12 hours ago
Frank Ocean’s Mother Rips Into Kim Burrell For…
 12 hours ago
Mariah Carey’s Reps Claim Her New Year’s Fail…
 12 hours ago
Hello, 2017: How Celebrities Spent New Year’s Eve
 1 day ago
A Sex Tape Starring Orlando Brown Has Leaked…
 1 day ago
Watch: Don Lemon Gets Drunk AF During LIVE…
 1 day ago
Watch: Mariah Carey’s Disastrous New Year’s Eve Performance…
 1 day ago
Report: Khloé Kardashian Called Her Lawyers After Learning…
 2 days ago
Kenya Moore Pops Off On A Home Intruder…
 2 days ago
Is This Proof That Kylie Jenner Photoshopped Her…
 2 days ago
Go Home, Girl: Ronda Rousey’s Career Ended In…
 2 days ago
Watch! Trey Songz Arrested After Going Berserk On…
 4 days ago
Guess Who Just Quit ‘Love & Hip Hop:…
 4 days ago