Did Beyonce Shade Kanye West At Mariah Carey’s Concert? [EXCLUSIVE]

When Beyonce attended her friend Mariah Carey‘s Christmas concert in New York, Bey visited backstage with her beautiful little Blue Ivy, who hung out and took photos with Mariah’s kids. Gary says this is a blatant sign of disrespect to Kanye West, who recently ranted onstage about the fact that his kids and his old friend Jay Z‘s kids haven’t played together.

