Did Beyonce Shade Kanye West At Mariah Carey's Concert? [EXCLUSIVE]

11 hours ago

101.1 The WIZ
22 reads
When Beyonce attended her friend Mariah Carey‘s Christmas concert in New York, Bey visited backstage with her beautiful little Blue Ivy, who hung out and took photos with Mariah’s kids. Gary says this is a blatant sign of disrespect to Kanye West, who recently ranted onstage about the fact that his kids and his old friend Jay Z‘s kids haven’t played together.

 Click on the audio player to hear more about this story from Gary With Da Tea in this exclusive clip of Gary’s Tea.

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

