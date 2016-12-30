Drake & Jlo Making Music, Not Babies?

After a couple weeks of rumors, fans are still wondering whether Drake and Jennifer Lopez are truly looking for love or just trying to build buzz.

After posting a picture cuddling on the couch to Instagram, Drizzy and J-Lo were spotted at the Winter Wonderland Prom in Vegas, acting like a couple of high schoolers. Witnesses saw them dancing and grinding and even smiling for some “prom photos.” But those in attendance also took notice of the soundtrack — one of the songs the new “power couple” danced to sounds like it was made by them. (TMZ)

