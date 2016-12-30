Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

Drake & Jlo Making Music, Not Babies?

20 hours ago

Don Juan Fasho
3 reads
Leave a comment

After a couple weeks of rumors, fans are still wondering whether Drake and Jennifer Lopez are truly looking for love or just trying to build buzz.

After posting a picture cuddling on the couch to Instagram, Drizzy and J-Lo were spotted at the Winter Wonderland Prom in Vegas, acting like a couple of high schoolers. Witnesses saw them dancing and grinding and even smiling for some “prom photos.” But those in attendance also took notice of the soundtrack — one of the songs the new “power couple” danced to sounds like it was made by them. (TMZ)

Talk About It:

  • Can’t it be both? It might have started as an artistic collaboration and blossomed into something more — like Big Sean and Jhene Aiko with Twenty88.
  • Would you think less of Drake or J-Lo if you find out they were just faking the relationship for the press?
  • Whether or not the relationship is real, Rihanna seemed to catch real feelings.
  • Don’t get hurt, Drizzy.
  • Prom was a little over 10 years ago for Drake — and 30 for J-Lo.
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

donjuanfasho , Drake & Jlo Making , Music , Not Babies?

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Watch! Trey Songz Arrested After Going Berserk On…
 2 days ago
Guess Who Just Quit ‘Love & Hip Hop:…
 2 days ago
Rob Kardashian Hospitalized: Is He Too Stressed Out…
 2 days ago
Stevie J Shares Adorable First Photo With Newborn Daughter
 2 days ago
Two Kardashian Look-Alike Instagram Models Busted For Prostitution,…
 2 days ago
Did Ms. Tina Knowles Throw Shade At Jennifer Hudson?
 2 days ago
106 & Park Live
Remy Ma Gets Real Shady When Rating Other…
 3 days ago
Carrie Fisher’s Mother, Actress Debbie Reynolds, Has Died
 3 days ago
#BlackGirlMagic: Simone Biles Named Female Athlete Of The…
 3 days ago
Tiny Files For Divorce From Husband T.I.
 4 days ago
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 14
Plies Has Christmas Tree Rules (Video)
 5 days ago
Phaedra Parks To Pay $100k In Divorce Restitution
 7 days ago
Melanin Magic: The Best New Black-Led TV Shows…
 1 week ago
Paula Patton Posts Loving Tribute To Alan Thicke…
 1 week ago