Watch! Trey Songz Arrested After Going Berserk On Stage In Detroit

Check out the crazy footage.

2 days ago

Nia Noelle
Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty


Trey Songz is definitely feeling the effects of the madness that is 2016.

The singer went off on stage during a performance at the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit after someone told him his set was going too long. But Mr. Steal Your Girl wasn’t ready to leave just yet. He dared the crew to cut his mic off and promised to get back at them if they did. Apparently, the sound crew didn’t know that Trey was serious because they cut off his microphone anyway, and the crooner went off!

According to reports, Trey started destroying everything in sight and hurling objects in the air. A cop who tried subduing him was hurt after being struck by debris. Of course, law enforcement took action after the destruction got a little too wild. Trey was arrested on Wednesday night for resisting arrest and malicious destruction of property. As of Thursday morning, he was still at the Detroit Detention Center.

A Detroit Police Department spokesman says an arraignment is expected, but its timing is unknown at this point.

SOURCE: TMZ, Detroit News 

