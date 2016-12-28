Music
Home > Music

Tiny Files For Divorce From T.I.

14 hours ago

Nia Noelle
83 reads
Leave a comment
'The Hunger Games: Catching Fire' - Los Angeles Premiere

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

TMZ is reporting that Tiny has filled for divorce from T.I. after filing earlier this month in Georgia.  The couple have been going through it for a while and things reportedly got worse in October after a picture surfaced of Tiny at Mariah Carey’s birthday party with his “nemesis” Floyd Mayweather.  T.I. and Floyd have had beef for years and were even caught on video fighting on the Las Vegas strip.


The couple have been married since 2010 and recently had their third child together.  They have a blended family of seven children and have been sharing their lives on VH1’s reality show “The Family Hustle” for fie years.

Celebrity Weddings

35 photos Launch gallery

Celebrity Weddings

Continue reading Tiny Files For Divorce From T.I.

Celebrity Weddings

Some have lasted and some haven’t… but who doesn’t love a beautiful wedding pic?


Source

divorce , Family Hustle , t.i. , tiny

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tiny Files For Divorce From Husband T.I.
 16 hours ago
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 14
Plies Has Christmas Tree Rules (Video)
 2 days ago
Phaedra Parks To Pay $100k In Divorce Restitution
 4 days ago
Melanin Magic: The Best New Black-Led TV Shows…
 5 days ago
Paula Patton Posts Loving Tribute To Alan Thicke…
 7 days ago
Viola Davis To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk…
 1 week ago
Lil Kim Claps Back At Skin Bleaching Accusations
 1 week ago
Beyonce Shows Her Christmas Cheer With ‘Sleigh Ride’…
 1 week ago
Michelle Obama Talks Racial Divide And Theory Of…
 2 weeks ago
Adrienne Bailon And Israel Houghton Sing Christmas Duet…
 2 weeks ago
Serena Williams And Common Sit Down For ESPN…
 2 weeks ago
Teyana Taylor Gives All The Feels In Birthday…
 2 weeks ago
Tiffany ‘New York’ Pollard Is Getting Her Own…
 2 weeks ago
Jay-Z’s 6-Part Documentary Series On Kalief Browder Drops…
 2 weeks ago