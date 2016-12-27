Music
Teens Use Social Media To Spur Mall Brawls Nationwide

20 hours ago

Nia Noelle
NewsOne Top 5: Cop Fires At Teens Who Knocked On His Door By Mistake...AND MORE

Source: Jamie Squire/NewsOne Screenshots / Getty

Massive brawls and food-court fights played out at more than a dozen malls across the country in what proved to be a chaotic day after Christmas.

Some of the mayhem was captured on social media. The chaos prevented some shoppers from grabbing clothes off clearance racks and returning gifts.
The mall incidents, which ranged from minor melees to mass evacuations, occurred from Colorado to Tennessee, Texas to New Jersey and here in Ohio.
Shortly after sunset, a large-scale disturbance broke out at Beachwood Place Mall, in Beachwood, Ohio.
An initial report of gunfire was quickly found to be false by police.
“One male juvenile was arrested for attempting to strike an officer that was dealing with another disorderly patron,” Beachwood police said in a statement.
Beachwood police, officers from nearby jurisdictions and mall security were able to disperse the juveniles and remove them from the mall, police said in a statement. Beachwood Police Capt. Gary Haba told CNN that pepper spray was used to disperse a large crowd at one point.
The disturbance appears “to have been loosely organized on social media,” the statement said.
Beachwood mall was re-opened and there were no injuries or other arrests.
Source CNN.com
