Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Lil Yachty On Why He Feels Other Rappers Have A Hard Time Accepting Him [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

22 hours ago

101.1 The WIZ
3 reads
Leave a comment


Headlines often provide some controversy to associate with the name Lil Yachty, so Headkrack went on a quest to understand the man behind the name. Lil Yachty opened up about being the one who made it big out of his group of friends, and how he fell into the rap game. He talks about meeting famous people, and which songs he prefers to perform at his shows.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Plus, he talks about which of his rap contemporaries he’s cool with, and why he feels like people have a hard time accepting him. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE weekdays from 6-10pm EST.

RELATED: Hip Hop Spot: Why Lil Yachty Is Smarter Than We Thought He Was [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: Why Lil Yachty Has The Right To His Opinion About Biggie [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Lil Yachty Responds To Anderson .Paak’s Hip-Hop History Comments


Headkrack , HIP-HOP , Lil Yachty , Music , rap , Rappers

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tiny Files For Divorce From Husband T.I.
 16 hours ago
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 14
Plies Has Christmas Tree Rules (Video)
 2 days ago
Phaedra Parks To Pay $100k In Divorce Restitution
 4 days ago
Melanin Magic: The Best New Black-Led TV Shows…
 5 days ago
Paula Patton Posts Loving Tribute To Alan Thicke…
 7 days ago
Viola Davis To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk…
 1 week ago
Lil Kim Claps Back At Skin Bleaching Accusations
 1 week ago
Beyonce Shows Her Christmas Cheer With ‘Sleigh Ride’…
 1 week ago
Michelle Obama Talks Racial Divide And Theory Of…
 2 weeks ago
Adrienne Bailon And Israel Houghton Sing Christmas Duet…
 2 weeks ago
Serena Williams And Common Sit Down For ESPN…
 2 weeks ago
Teyana Taylor Gives All The Feels In Birthday…
 2 weeks ago
Tiffany ‘New York’ Pollard Is Getting Her Own…
 2 weeks ago
Jay-Z’s 6-Part Documentary Series On Kalief Browder Drops…
 2 weeks ago