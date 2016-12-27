News
Home > News

SMH: A Black, Transgender Man Was Attacked On A NYC Subway

Check out the tragic details.

1 day ago

101.1 The WIZ
50 reads
Leave a comment

Subway sign; New York City, New York, United States of America

Source: Keith Levit / Getty


Another day, another hate crime.

A woman has been taken into custody after allegedly stabbing a transgender black man in his face on Sunday night after he offered her his seat on the subway. The woman reportedly made racial remarks like “I don’t want to sit next to black people” before the attack that left the man with nearly 100 stitches.

44-year-old Ijan Jarrett who was attacked by the psycho woman told reporters, “I don’t know why she did it, because I didn’t do anything to provoke her.” He added that he was heading home to the Bronx on a 4 train after a shift at a hair salon in New Jersey when the incident happened, recalling, “Two girls came on the train. The heavy-set girl was standing over me. I asked her, ‘Would you like to sit next to your friend?’ she said, ‘Oh no, no. I’m good.’”

Jarrett says the woman, later identified as Stephanie Pazmino, gestured at him and scoffed, “I don’t want your seat!” She then turned to her cousin and stated, “I don’t want to sit next to a black person.” Reports say the woman attacked him by punching him as he attempted to get off at his stop, and that he didn’t know he had been stabbed until bystanders stepped in to help.

Pazmino was taken into custody and charged with assault as a hate crime, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon after assaulting Ijan Jarrett. He is currently in the local hospital and in stable condition.

Source: NY Post 

New York , racism , STABBING , subway , Train

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tiny Files For Divorce From Husband T.I.
 16 hours ago
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 14
Plies Has Christmas Tree Rules (Video)
 2 days ago
Phaedra Parks To Pay $100k In Divorce Restitution
 4 days ago
Melanin Magic: The Best New Black-Led TV Shows…
 5 days ago
Paula Patton Posts Loving Tribute To Alan Thicke…
 7 days ago
Viola Davis To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk…
 1 week ago
Lil Kim Claps Back At Skin Bleaching Accusations
 1 week ago
Beyonce Shows Her Christmas Cheer With ‘Sleigh Ride’…
 1 week ago
Michelle Obama Talks Racial Divide And Theory Of…
 2 weeks ago
Adrienne Bailon And Israel Houghton Sing Christmas Duet…
 2 weeks ago
Serena Williams And Common Sit Down For ESPN…
 2 weeks ago
Teyana Taylor Gives All The Feels In Birthday…
 2 weeks ago
Tiffany ‘New York’ Pollard Is Getting Her Own…
 2 weeks ago
Jay-Z’s 6-Part Documentary Series On Kalief Browder Drops…
 2 weeks ago