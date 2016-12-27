Fantashia’s Holiday Vow Renewal Wedding [photos]

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Fantasia decided to say “I do” all over again after a little over one year of marriage to her husband Kendall Taylor. There are very little details on the ceremony but the singer took to social media to share the gorgeous photos of this holiday vow renewal.

The couple first said I do in June of 2015 in a lavish surprise ceremony and even celebrated their one year anniversary in a romantic beachside dinner but that must have not been enough.

It’s obvious these two are still head over heels in love with each other. Congrats to the happy couple

Fantashia's Holiday Vow Renewal Wedding 4 photos Launch gallery Fantashia's Holiday Vow Renewal Wedding 1. Second time around ❤️ You are my Gift EVERYDAY BABY🎄 I Do💍 Source:Instagram 1 of 4 2. I Love You so much that I'd do it over and over and over again! When I met You, I just never knew!! It's almost like I may have known you in another life. Like this love has happened before and that's how it works so well between us because we've been here before. So we did it AGAIN!! The right way.. so....Yes I DO 💍 #Love #shareyourlove Source:Instagram 2 of 4 3. Finally @misslaladoll Source:Instagram 3 of 4 4. Taylor 👑 Source:Instagram 4 of 4 Skip ad Continue reading Fantashia’s Holiday Vow Renewal Wedding Fantashia's Holiday Vow Renewal Wedding