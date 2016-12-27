Music
Fantashia’s Holiday Vow Renewal Wedding [photos]

2 days ago

Nia Noelle
Fantasia decided to say “I do” all over again after a little over one year of marriage to her husband Kendall Taylor.  There are very little details on the ceremony but the singer took to social media to share the gorgeous photos of this holiday vow renewal.

The couple first said I do in June of 2015 in a lavish surprise ceremony and even celebrated their one year anniversary in a romantic beachside dinner but that must have not been enough.

It’s obvious these two are still head over heels in love with each other.  Congrats to the happy couple

Some have lasted and some haven’t… but who doesn’t love a beautiful wedding pic?

