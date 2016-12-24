Music & Entertainment
#OnairWithKingSharif Gucci Mane – “Stutter” (Video)

12 hours ago

On Air With King
Gucci is just loaded with gifts for the holidays. From the recent release of his “The Return Of East Atlanta Santa” to his new video “Stutter” packed with some exotic woman throughout the video similar to an Atlanta Strip Club. Gucci is going strong into the new year, im sure we will get more music and visuals from his latest of projects. Watch the “Stutter” visual below.

 

 

