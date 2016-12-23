Fasho Celebrity News
Nick Cannon Is Spending His Christmas In The Hospital

23 hours ago

Don Juan Fasho
80 reads
Nick Cannon sent an alarming social media message to his followers.

In an Instagram post with a shirtless selfie taken from his hospital bed, Nick wrote, (quote) “For all who have been trying to contact me the last few days this is where I’ve been. And I will be in the hospital through Christmas. All good though, doctors say I will be back to normal before the New Year. #LupusSucks”

Four years ago, Nick survived kidney failure and life-threatening blood clots. Lupus can also cause debilitating joint aches.

Meanwhile, his ex Mariah Carey, and mother of his children, is partying through the holidays in Aspen Colorado.

Talk About It:

  • Side effects of Lupus sent Selena Gomez to rehab to address issues with anxiety, panic attacks and depression.
  • Stinks to be sick on your birthday and holidays.
  • Hopefully Nick can spread some cheer by visiting other patients in the hospital.
  • Shoutout to all the people who will work through the holidays, including nurses and first responders.
