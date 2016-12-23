Nick Cannon Is Spending His Christmas In The Hospital

80 reads Leave a comment
Nick Cannon sent an alarming social media message to his followers.
In an Instagram post with a shirtless selfie taken from his hospital bed, Nick wrote, (quote) “For all who have been trying to contact me the last few days this is where I’ve been. And I will be in the hospital through Christmas. All good though, doctors say I will be back to normal before the New Year. #LupusSucks”
Four years ago, Nick survived kidney failure and life-threatening blood clots. Lupus can also cause debilitating joint aches.
Meanwhile, his ex Mariah Carey, and mother of his children, is partying through the holidays in Aspen Colorado.
Talk About It:
- Side effects of Lupus sent Selena Gomez to rehab to address issues with anxiety, panic attacks and depression.
- Stinks to be sick on your birthday and holidays.
- Hopefully Nick can spread some cheer by visiting other patients in the hospital.
- Shoutout to all the people who will work through the holidays, including nurses and first responders.
15 Pics Of The Ladies Loving Nick Cannon (PHOTOS)
15 photos Launch gallery
15 Pics Of The Ladies Loving Nick Cannon (PHOTOS)
1. Of course, his wife and baby mama Mariah Carey adores him.Source:Getty 1 of 15
2. Although there’s been much speculation about Amber and Nick’s relationship, they both deny they’re anything more than friends.Source:Instagram 2 of 15
3. Heidi Klum and Nick never dated, but she was all smiles while posing for the cameras.Source:Getty 3 of 15
4. Kelly Osbourne and Ashley Greene posed for pics in a Nick sandwich.Source:Getty 4 of 15
5. Nick and Janelle Monae would’ve made a cute couple back in the day.Source:Getty 5 of 15
6. Kat Graham, Jordin Sparks, and other ladies kick it with Nick Cannon.Source:Getty 6 of 15
7. Jenny McCarthy posed on the red carpet with Nick.Source:Getty 7 of 15
8. Nick was engaged to Selita Ebanks back in ’07.Source:Getty 8 of 15
9. Kim Kardashian and Nick Cannon also dated for a while.Source:Getty 9 of 15
10. Nick attended a fashion show with Paris and Nicky Hilton.Source:Getty 10 of 15
11. Roselyn Sanchez and Nick Cannon arrive at the 2005 Billboard Music Awards.Source:Getty 11 of 15
12. Nick Cannon allegedly had a fling with Meagan Good back in the day.Source:Getty 12 of 15
13. Nick and Nicole have been friends for years.Source:Getty 13 of 15
14. Remy Ma and Nick Cannon chatted on the red carpet back in 2006.14 of 15
15. Nick Cannon hit the carpet with his ex-girlfriend Christina Milian back in 2003.Source:Getty 15 of 15
comments – Add Yours