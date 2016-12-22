OnAirWithKingSharif Yo Gotti Ft. Kodak Black – “Weatherman” (Video)

Yo Gotti Taps Kodak Black while he’s a free man to create the “Weatherman” visual. We all know what happens when they put two grinders together, It’s bound to be a Storm like none other. Watch Yo Gotti & Kodak Black rain on em below. We’re expecting Yo Gotti’s White Friday CM9 Album to drop this friday so this is perfect timing.

Yo Gotti Hits The Stage 12 photos Launch gallery Yo Gotti Hits The Stage

