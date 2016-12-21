Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Gary’s Tea: Why Meek Mill’s Side Chick Didn’t Have To Run Her Mouth [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

1 day ago

101.1 The WIZ
44 reads
Leave a comment


By now it’s pretty obvious that Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj are no longer together. And what’s even more obvious is that his infidelity is the reason for the end of the couple’s romance. While Meek hasn’t exactly been subtle about it, the woman he cheated with has been sounding alarms about it as well, bragging about some funds he has allegedly thrown her way.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Gary doesn’t think it was a good idea for the side chick to go blasting her business around town. Check out the exclusive video above to hear more in this edition of Gary’s Tea!

 Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live weekdays 6-10am EST and for more of ‘Gary’s Tea’ click here.

Every Time Nicki Minaj Fought For Women

18 photos Launch gallery

Every Time Nicki Minaj Fought For Women

Continue reading Gary’s Tea: Why Meek Mill’s Side Chick Didn’t Have To Run Her Mouth [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Every Time Nicki Minaj Fought For Women

cheater , cheating , Gary's Tea , Meek Mill , nicki minaj , Side Chick

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Paula Patton Posts Loving Tribute To Alan Thicke…
 20 hours ago
Viola Davis To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk…
 2 days ago
Lil Kim Claps Back At Skin Bleaching Accusations
 4 days ago
Beyonce Shows Her Christmas Cheer With ‘Sleigh Ride’…
 4 days ago
Michelle Obama Talks Racial Divide And Theory Of…
 5 days ago
Adrienne Bailon And Israel Houghton Sing Christmas Duet…
 5 days ago
Serena Williams And Common Sit Down For ESPN…
 5 days ago
Teyana Taylor Gives All The Feels In Birthday…
 5 days ago
Tiffany ‘New York’ Pollard Is Getting Her Own…
 5 days ago
Jay-Z’s 6-Part Documentary Series On Kalief Browder Drops…
 7 days ago
Jessica White Smolders On The Cover Of ‘Sheen’ Magazine
 7 days ago
Meagan Good To Star In ‘Foxy Brown’ TV…
 1 week ago
‘Growing Pains’ Star Alan Thicke Dead
 1 week ago
Season 2 Teaser Trailer For ‘Underground’ Drops +…
 1 week ago