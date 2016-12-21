Music & Entertainment
Home > Music & Entertainment

#OnAirWithKingSharif T-Pain Ft. Zoey Dollaz – “Feel Like I’m Haitian” (Video)

23 hours ago

On Air With King
5 reads
Leave a comment

T-Pain taps Zoey Dollaz to create an explosive collaboration for the Haitians of the world. I’m excited to hear new music from T-Pain and the fact that the connection with other artists such as Zoey Dollaz is strong, it looks good for the Haitian culture. Watch T-Pain, Zoey Dollaz, and DJ Sam Sneak rep the Zoe Life in the “Feel Like I’m Haitian” video below.

 

 

Minority Business Exchange - Holiday Takeover

30 photos Launch gallery

Minority Business Exchange - Holiday Takeover

Continue reading Minority Business Exchange – Holiday Takeover

Minority Business Exchange - Holiday Takeover

Presented to you by us here at Hot 104.1, First Bank, & The Urban League

 

#FollowTheCrown:

http://www.Twitter.com/OnAirWithKing

http://www.Instagram.com/OnAirWithKing

http://www.Facebook.com/OnAirWithKing

OnAirWithKingSharif.Tumblr.Com

101.1 The Wiz , Crown Life , Feeling Like I'm Haitian , Follow The Crown , Haitian , King Sharif , King Sharif Got The Deets , King Sharif Live , Kings Only , Music , On Air With King , On Air With King Sharif , rap , rnb , T-Pain , The Takeoff , The Takeover , The Takeover News , The Takeover Show , VIDEO , wiz nation cincy , Zoe Life , zoey dollaz

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Paula Patton Posts Loving Tribute To Alan Thicke…
 20 hours ago
Viola Davis To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk…
 2 days ago
Lil Kim Claps Back At Skin Bleaching Accusations
 4 days ago
Beyonce Shows Her Christmas Cheer With ‘Sleigh Ride’…
 4 days ago
Michelle Obama Talks Racial Divide And Theory Of…
 5 days ago
Adrienne Bailon And Israel Houghton Sing Christmas Duet…
 5 days ago
Serena Williams And Common Sit Down For ESPN…
 5 days ago
Teyana Taylor Gives All The Feels In Birthday…
 5 days ago
Tiffany ‘New York’ Pollard Is Getting Her Own…
 5 days ago
Jay-Z’s 6-Part Documentary Series On Kalief Browder Drops…
 7 days ago
Jessica White Smolders On The Cover Of ‘Sheen’ Magazine
 7 days ago
Meagan Good To Star In ‘Foxy Brown’ TV…
 1 week ago
‘Growing Pains’ Star Alan Thicke Dead
 1 week ago
Season 2 Teaser Trailer For ‘Underground’ Drops +…
 1 week ago