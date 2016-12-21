OnAirWithKingSharif T-Pain Ft. Zoey Dollaz – “Feel Like I’m Haitian” (Video)

T-Pain taps Zoey Dollaz to create an explosive collaboration for the Haitians of the world. I’m excited to hear new music from T-Pain and the fact that the connection with other artists such as Zoey Dollaz is strong, it looks good for the Haitian culture. Watch T-Pain, Zoey Dollaz, and DJ Sam Sneak rep the Zoe Life in the “Feel Like I’m Haitian” video below.

