New Couple Alert? Drake and….

1 day ago

Drake In Concert - New Orleans, Louisiana

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Looks like Drake is out on the prowl with singer and actress J.Lo. The two have been seen out and about frequently.

Can we expect some new music from them meeting up?

 

Drake rented out Delilah restaurant in WeHo Monday night, and J Lo was his guest. We’re told 20 others joined the party as the restaurant was shut down to the public.

As for what’s going on … we know Drake and J Lo are working on a music project together, and he’s been to 2 of her Vegas shows recently. One source, who should know, says so far it’s not what you would assume but it’s pretty clearly going in that direction.” – TMZ

Hmm…

#Drake looks like he's ready for the holiday season

A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Will he be spending the holidays with Ms. Lopez?

 

justash show graphic

Source: Radio One / Radio One

