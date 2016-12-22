OnAirWithKingSharif Eric Bellinger – “Black Beatles” (Video)

The RNB Crooner Eric Bellinger drops his version to the number 1 song in the country “Black Beatles”. Not Only did Eric Bellinger put his spin on the incredible tune but he has released a visual to assist you with getting in the zone alongside him. This makes for a good cover, really wasn’t expecting it from Eric Bellinger but it’s hella dope. Watch the video below.

