OnAirWithKingSharif Eric Bellinger – “Black Beatles” (Video)

9 reads Leave a comment
The RNB Crooner Eric Bellinger drops his version to the number 1 song in the country “Black Beatles”. Not Only did Eric Bellinger put his spin on the incredible tune but he has released a visual to assist you with getting in the zone alongside him. This makes for a good cover, really wasn’t expecting it from Eric Bellinger but it’s hella dope. Watch the video below.
Love and Hip-Hop NY Reunion Pt.2 Memes
11 photos Launch gallery
Love and Hip-Hop NY Reunion Pt.2 Memes
1. love-and-hip-hop-ny-reunion-memes-21 of 11
2. love-and-hip-hop-ny-reunion-memes-32 of 11
3. love-and-hip-hop-ny-reunion-memes-43 of 11
4. love-and-hip-hop-ny-reunion-memes-54 of 11
5. love-and-hip-hop-ny-reunion-memes-65 of 11
6. love-and-hip-hop-ny-reunion-memes-76 of 11
7. love-and-hip-hop-ny-reunion-memes-87 of 11
8. love-and-hip-hop-ny-reunion-memes-98 of 11
9. love-and-hip-hop-ny-reunion-memes-109 of 11
10. love-and-hip-hop-ny-reunion-memes-1110 of 11
11. love-and-hip-hop-ny-reunion-memes11 of 11
#FollowTheCrown :
http://www.Twitter.com/OnAirWithKing
http://www.Instagram.com/OnAirWithKing
http://www.Facebook.com/OnAirWithKing
OnAirWithKingSharif.Tumblr.Com
comments – Add Yours