#OnAirWithKingSharif Eric Bellinger – "Black Beatles" (Video)

22 hours ago

On Air With King
The RNB Crooner Eric Bellinger drops his version to the number 1 song in the country “Black Beatles”. Not Only did Eric Bellinger put his spin on the incredible tune but he has released a visual to assist you with getting in the zone alongside him. This makes for a good cover, really wasn’t expecting it from Eric Bellinger but it’s hella dope. Watch the video below.

 

 

