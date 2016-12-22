Music & Entertainment
#OnAirWithKingSharif Troy Ave – “Chuck Norris” (Video)

22 hours ago

On Air With King
Roland Collins, Better Known as Troy Ave has been pushing his latest project heavy and keeping the buzz where it should. After bouncing back from a few scenarios and making everything good again, you can only expect positivity and progression from Troy.  The “Roland Collins” project is a solid body of work and shows the growth and creativity within Troy Ave and his music. Check out the mini movie for “Chuck Norris” below.

 

 

