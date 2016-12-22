OnAirWithKingSharif Troy Ave – “Chuck Norris” (Video)

3 reads Leave a comment
Roland Collins, Better Known as Troy Ave has been pushing his latest project heavy and keeping the buzz where it should. After bouncing back from a few scenarios and making everything good again, you can only expect positivity and progression from Troy. The “Roland Collins” project is a solid body of work and shows the growth and creativity within Troy Ave and his music. Check out the mini movie for “Chuck Norris” below.
