Nicki Minaj Has Something Big Played For New Years

1 day ago

Meek Mill Hosts Album Release Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

If you don’t have any plans for New Year’s Eve, why not spend the night with Nicki Minaj?

The Pinkprint Tour: Nicki Minaj Live in Brooklyn will premiere on BET on New Year’s Eve — right before the ball drops. It gives viewers an all-access pass to her recent world tour, with never-before-seen footage from her show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York in the summer of 2015.

Check out a preview on Twitter.

don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

