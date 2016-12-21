Nicki Minaj Has Something Big Played For New Years

7 reads Leave a comment
If you don’t have any plans for New Year’s Eve, why not spend the night with Nicki Minaj?
The Pinkprint Tour: Nicki Minaj Live in Brooklyn will premiere on BET on New Year’s Eve — right before the ball drops. It gives viewers an all-access pass to her recent world tour, with never-before-seen footage from her show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York in the summer of 2015.
Check out a preview on Twitter.
Talk About It:
- What’s your favorite concert film of all time?
- This sounds like the perfect way for all of the Barbies out there to spend New Year’s.
- It was one of the hottest tickets of 2015 for a reason. Now you can see why — without leaving your couch.
- Even if you already went to see the show, it’ll be fun to re-live the memories.
Nicki Minaj Opens Up About Engagement Rumors In Nylon: Meek ‘Calls Me His Fiancée’
8 photos Launch gallery
Nicki Minaj Opens Up About Engagement Rumors In Nylon: Meek ‘Calls Me His Fiancée’
1. Nicki Minaj Covers Nylon MagSource:Instagram 1 of 8
2. On Being A BossSource:Instagram 2 of 8
3. On Her Upcoming TV Show Inspired By Her LifeSource:Instagram 3 of 8
4. On Being A Female In The IndustrySource:Instagram 4 of 8
5. Nicki Minaj For Nylon MagSource:Instagram 5 of 8
6. On Her Role In ‘Barbershop’Source:Instagram 6 of 8
7. On Her Role As Executive ProducerSource:Instagram 7 of 8
8. On Wanting To Do More ActingSource:Instagram 8 of 8
