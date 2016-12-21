Nicki Minaj Has Something Big Played For New Years

If you don’t have any plans for New Year’s Eve, why not spend the night with Nicki Minaj?

The Pinkprint Tour: Nicki Minaj Live in Brooklyn will premiere on BET on New Year’s Eve — right before the ball drops. It gives viewers an all-access pass to her recent world tour, with never-before-seen footage from her show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York in the summer of 2015.

Check out a preview on Twitter.

