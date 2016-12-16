The-Dream Wants Jay-Z To Meet With Trump

This is interesting…

After Kanye’s recent meeting with President Elect Trump, The-Dream is now electing Jay-Z to be the next person to have a sit down with the man soon to our the Country.

The-Dream had a few things to say when speaking with the Associated Press.

AP: Kanye caught some criticism for meeting with Trump this week. What do you think about them meeting?

Everybody should. Jay Z should go next. Everybody should so you can come back and report to us and let us know what’s going on. We need briefings, too. Eventually, ‘Ye is going to tell — whatever that is. And we know ‘Ye is blacker than black. You cannot not go and see him. You can’t. It’s the same thing when the police shootings happened. I asked Jay to meet with every police chief that he could, because that’s the only way. Being a leader means you still have to shake that person’s hand.

AP: Have you spoken with Kanye since he was released from hospital?

No, I haven’t. I want to send a shout-out to ‘Ye. I know he went off on Jay about not reaching out to him. I reached out to ‘Ye two times and still haven’t heard back from him. I just want to let ‘Ye know that, and I’m not mad at him. I’m not going to go crazy about it at my show. I love ‘Ye to death, but he still hasn’t hit me back. I’m sure his mind is busy. It’s a lot of people that care for ‘Ye, including Jay and he knows that. This isn’t a good time of year for anyone who has lost someone. I lost my mom on the 23rd of December in 1992. Her birthday is on December 1st. That’s why people commit suicide around Thanksgiving and Christmas, because that’s the time when families come together. … I’m not a psychologist, but I’ve dealt with it long enough to know that he cannot be thinking about that. He has to be thinking about his mom at this particular point. Once he gets into the new year, he’ll be all right.

