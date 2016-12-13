Rick Ross Says Kanye’s Faking It!

0 reads Leave a comment
We all can probably agree and say something is off with Kanye, but one person that says he has all fooled is Rick Ross.
The Dade County rapper had a performance this past weekend in NY, and mentions how Kanye West is a genius BUT…
This is coming from someone that is friends with Kanye. Which is interesting to hear right after he paid President Elect Trump a visit today. I’m sure he knows him better than we do lol, but still… mental health isn’t something to play with.
