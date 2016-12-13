CLOSE
Rick Ross Says Kanye’s Faking It!

We all can probably agree and say something is off with Kanye, but one person that says he has all fooled is Rick Ross.

The Dade County rapper had a performance this past weekend in NY, and mentions how Kanye West is a genius BUT…

This is coming from someone that is friends with Kanye. Which is interesting to hear right after he paid President Elect Trump a visit today. I’m sure he knows him better than we do lol, but still… mental health isn’t something to play with.

