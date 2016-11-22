BREAKING NEWS: Ray Tensing Will Be Tried for Murder Again [video]

After a mistrial earlier this month for the murder trial for Cincinnati University police Ray Tensing Prosecutor Joe Deters announced that Tensing will be tried again. Jurors were dead locked in an 8 manslaughter and 4 murder vote causing a mistrial after over 25 hours of deliberation. After news broke people of Cincinnati took to the streets of downtown to peacefully protest the lack of a conviction.

Tencing was facing murder charges after murder and voluntary manslaughter after fatally shooting unarmed Sam DuBose an a routine traffic stop in 2015.