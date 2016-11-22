CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

BREAKING NEWS: Ray Tensing Will Be Tried for Murder Again [video]

0 reads
Leave a comment

After a mistrial earlier this month for the murder trial for Cincinnati University police Ray Tensing Prosecutor Joe Deters announced that Tensing will be tried again.  Jurors were dead locked in an 8 manslaughter and 4 murder vote causing a mistrial after over 25 hours of deliberation.  After news broke people of Cincinnati took to the streets of downtown to peacefully protest the lack of a conviction.

Tencing was facing murder charges after murder and voluntary manslaughter after fatally shooting unarmed Sam DuBose an a routine traffic stop in 2015.

 

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Nipsey Hussle, Drake, J. Cole and More on…
 1 day ago
07.22.19
Kima From ‘The Wire’ aka Actress Sonja Sohn…
 2 days ago
07.22.19
NBA2K20 Soundtrack Features Drake, Nipsey Hussle, Meek Mill…
 2 days ago
07.22.19
Sweden’s Prime Minister Still Hasn’t Agreed To Release…
 2 days ago
07.22.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close