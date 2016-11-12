No Verdit in Tensing Trial! Mistrial [video]

The jury in the Ray Tensing trail deliberated for over 25 hours and were unable to reach a verdict. Judge Megan Shanahan declared a mistrial after jurors voted 4 for murder and 8 for manslaughter.

Ray Tensing was a University of Cincinnati Police officer who was charged with murder and voluntary manslaughter after fatally shooting unarmed Sam DuBose an a routine traffic stop in 2015. According to WCPO, Prosecutor Joe Deters said when asked about retrying “would go through a process where we analyze the probability of success at trial. If I believe we can win, I’ll retry the case.”

Protest broke out in downtown Cincinnati immediately after the news broke