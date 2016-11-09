CLOSE
Music
HomeMusic

Trump: The Best Thing That Happened for Blacks in 50 Years [video]

0 reads
Leave a comment

 

After news that Donald J. Trump won the 45th presidency many African Americans are afraid of the future of our country and took to social media to express their emotions.  But author and motivational speaker Mitchell Chance sees the election of Trump as, “The best thing that happened for blacks in 50 years!”

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

How you ask?  Chance predicts a Black revolution and for African American’s to start loving black, thinking black and buying black to unite.  Watch the video for his entire breakdown on how Trump is good for blacks.  And take our survey to let us know if you agree with Chance.

 

RSMS Visits Columbus Ohio

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Visits Columbus

15 photos Launch gallery

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Visits Columbus

Continue reading The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Visits Columbus

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Visits Columbus

Trump: The Best Thing That Happened for Blacks in 50 Years [video] was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

black race , Donald Trump , mitchell chance , President , unify , United States

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
New Music: Beyoncé And Childish Gambino’s ‘Can You…
 18 hours ago
07.12.19
Got ‘Em: R. Kelly Arrested On Federal Sex…
 1 day ago
07.12.19
New York Congressman Working To Get A$AP Rocky…
 2 days ago
07.12.19
USWNT, Saquon Barkley, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bill Russell Win…
 2 days ago
07.12.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close