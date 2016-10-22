[WATCH] Cathy Hughes School of Communications Naming Ceremony

On Sunday, October 23rd, at 12 Noon EDST, Howard University will host an official ceremony to rename it’s School of Communications for Cathy Hughes, the Founder and Chairperson of Radio One, Inc.

You can watch the live stream of the official unveiling ceremony from this page.

The renaming follows a multi-million dollar gift to the School from Radio One, Inc. President and CEO Alfred Liggins III through the Catherine L. Hughes and Alfred C. Liggins, III Foundation.

Hughes has made a tremendous impact with her service to both the School and the University; it was at Howard’s WHUR-FM that she pioneered the “Quiet Storm” radio format in the late 1970s and she currently serves as the School’s third Time Warner Endowed Chair. In 2005, the University bestowed upon her the degree of Doctor of Humane Letters, honoris causa.

Remember to check back to this page to watch the live stream of the unveiling of the Cathy Hughes School of Communications at Howard University on this page, starting at 12 Noon EDST, on Sunday October 23rd.

Written By: jamilahlemieux Posted October 22, 2016

