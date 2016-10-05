Kid Cudi Goes To Rehab

Mental health is a concern that many want to turn the other cheek for. It takes a lot for anyone to realize they have a problem and want to make some changes about it. Then it’s another level of respect to do it publicly. Kid Cudi took to his facebook page last to acknowledge he had a problem and said how he was ashamed about it.

“Its been difficult for me to find the words to what Im about to share with you because I feel ashamed. Ashamed to be a leader and hero to so many while admitting I’ve been living a lie.”

Read the open penned message below:

This may also explain Kid Cudi’s recent outrage towards Drake and Kanye. Get that story here.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: