Yaves “Dreams Too” an Ode to Tyre King & Others Gunned Down [VIDEO]

Radio One personality and Columbus based artist Yaves Ellis has released a new project called “Dreams Too” following the shooting of 13 year old Tyre King.  Ellis was inspired to create this project because he felt moved by the continued shootings in our community and country, ‘We just want to grow up to, got dreams like you, got wishes, got fears, cry tears like you…’ #TyreKing #TerenceCrutcher

King was shot after Columbus Police responded to a call following a robbery in the Old Town East community.  Police claim King fit the description and when approached by officers had a gun on him.  Police found later that the allege gun was a BB gun.  The shooting is under investigation.

Eric Garner Daniel Pantaleo trial protest

UPDATED: 9:54 a.m. EDT, July 20, 2019 -- Police shooting and killing Black males is all but a centuries-old American tradition among law enforcement in the U.S. But the fact that this apparent rite of police passage was still thriving in 2019 and expected to continue well into 2020 and beyond should give any American citizen pause as more and more names of Black males continue to be added to a growing list of victims with what seems like a new shooting every week. Most recently, the country has been outraged by now the justice system failed the family of Eric Garner who strangled by NYPD officer Daniel Pantaleo. Sadly, the Justice Department decided Pantaleo will not be hit with federal charges and it is still being decided if he will even lose his job as a police officer. Garner is one of many victims. READ MORE: Police Shootings And The Public Execution Of Black People Other victims' names include, but certainly, aren't limited to: Tamir RiceBotham Shem Jean; E.J. Bradford; and Michael Brown. As NewsOne continues covering these shootings that so often go ignored by mainstream media, the below running list Black men and boys who have been shot and killed by police under suspicious circumstances can serve as a tragic reminder of the danger they face upon being born into a world of hate that branded them as suspects since birth.

Photos
