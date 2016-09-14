CLOSE
Can You Picture Stevie J and Faith Evans as a Couple?

1 reads
Stevie J, Faith Evans

Source: Getty / Getty

You might have heard the buzz about town. Faith Evans and Stevie J. are an item these days. I didn’t want to believe it either. But when I read some of the posts, complete with the two musical legends pictures together, I had to accept the fact that it might be so.

The pictures themselves look relatively innocent. I mean, Stevie J is a born flirt. So even though I did notice that the two were spending a lot of time together, I didn’t think much of it.

But, as is generally the case with Instagram, the story is often in the captions. And while Faith has been captioning her images in a very nondescript way, Stevie J has been doing the complete opposite.

Here’s one of Faith’s pictures.

This particular one is a bit more telling.

READ MORE: MadameNoire.com

Article Courtesy of Madame Noire

First Picture Courtesy of Getty Images

Second and Third Picture Courtesy of Instagram and Madame Noire

Can You Picture Stevie J and Faith Evans as a Couple? was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Couple , dating , faith evans , stevie j

