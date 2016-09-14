CLOSE
Cincy
86 Year Old Wheelchair Bound Lady Robbed States "That B@*ch Don't Even Know Me" on TV [VIDEO]

86 year old Bernice Starnes of the Bronx was minding her own business and enjoying the day outside of her apartment when she was robbed by a woman!  But little did the robber know she was messing with the wrong woman!

I hope that they beat her a@@!  Some of the women and men in prison beat her a@@ everyday for as long as she’s in there” — Bernice Starnes

We think Mrs. Bernice might be the most gangsta senior we know!

86 Year Old Wheelchair Bound Lady Robbed States "That B@*ch Don't Even Know Me" on TV [VIDEO] was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

