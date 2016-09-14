Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

86 year old Bernice Starnes of the Bronx was minding her own business and enjoying the day outside of her apartment when she was robbed by a woman! But little did the robber know she was messing with the wrong woman!

I hope that they beat her a@@! Some of the women and men in prison beat her a@@ everyday for as long as she’s in there” — Bernice Starnes

We think Mrs. Bernice might be the most gangsta senior we know!

86 Year Old Wheelchair Bound Lady Robbed States “That B@*ch Don’t Even Know Me” on TV [VIDEO] was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com