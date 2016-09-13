Appalling Photos Surface of Heroin Overdose With Child In Vehicle

There has been a spread of heroin overdoses throughout Ohio. Police officers in East Liverpool, OH take shocking and upsetting photos of a couple that overdosed in an SUV.. with a toddler in the back seat.

‘According to the East Livepool Police Department, “shock” was exactly what officers were going for when they posted the pictures on their officials Facebook page.

“We feel it necessary to show the other side of this horrible drug,” the post states. “We feel we need to be a voice for the children caught up in this horrible mess. This child can’t speak for himself but we are hopeful this story can convince another user to think twice about injecting this poison while having a child in their custody.”

According to a police report, an East Liverpool officer spotted an SUV with West Virginia license plates driving erratically Wednesday. The officer saw the driver slam on the brakes when the SUV approached a stopped school bus that was dropping kids off, the police report states. The SUV came to a stop in the middle of the road and the officer approached.’

The officer said the driver’s head was bobbing and his speech was mostly unintelligible. Police identified the driver as James Acord and the passenger as Rhonda Pasek. Acord told the officer he was taking his front seat passenger, who was passed out, to the hospital, the report states.’ – WCPO

The four year old is currently in custody of Columbiana County Children’s Services.

Acord has been charged with more than a few charges which include, public intoxication, endangering children, and more.

