TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — While visiting Montford Middle School with teammates on Tuesday, Florida State University wide receiver Travis Rudolph spotted a boy sitting by himself at lunch, and asked if he could sit next to him according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Later in the day, Bo Paske’s mom posted a photo to Facebook that is capturing hearts.

“I’m not sure what exactly made this incredibly kind man share a lunch table with my son, but I’m happy to say that it will not soon be forgotten,” she wrote.

“He started off and was so open,” Rudolph told the newspaper. “He told me his name was Bo, and how much he loves Florida State, and he went from there.”

READ MORE: Fox8.com

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Facebook and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

Florida State Player Joins Autistic Boy for Lunch at His Middle School was originally published on wzakcleveland.com