Young Thug is not only know for his bars, but also his personal style, which many might say is out-of-the-ordinary for hip-hop. When he dropped his highly-anticipated new album, “Jeffery,” he received a lot of criticism for the album’s cover, which features him decked out in an Asian-inspired ruffled skirt.
This certainly isn’t the first time Young Thug has sparked some outrage for deviating from hip-hop’s standards of masculinity. With popular music history including artists like Prince, who embraced a similar androgyny, along with a whole host of rappers and bands from the 80s and 90s, it reignites an important conversation about black men, masculinity, and hip-hop. Click on the audio player to hear Headkrack explain more on this story in this exclusive clip of the Hip-Hop Spot.
How Young Thug Is Exposing Hip-Hop’s Double Standard [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com