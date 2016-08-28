Young Thug is not only know for his bars, but also his personal style, which many might say is out-of-the-ordinary for hip-hop. When he dropped his highly-anticipated new album, “Jeffery,” he received a lot of criticism for the album’s cover, which features him decked out in an Asian-inspired ruffled skirt.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

This certainly isn’t the first time Young Thug has sparked some outrage for deviating from hip-hop’s standards of masculinity. With popular music history including artists like Prince, who embraced a similar androgyny, along with a whole host of rappers and bands from the 80s and 90s, it reignites an important conversation about black men, masculinity, and hip-hop. Click on the audio player to hear Headkrack explain more on this story in this exclusive clip of the Hip-Hop Spot.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live weekdays 6-10am EST.

RELATED: Young Thug’s Calvin Klein Gig Sparks Questions [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Church Announcements: Bernice Jenkins Remixes “Best Friend” By Young Thug! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Young Thug & Future Beef Over New Music On Twitter [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

How Young Thug Is Exposing Hip-Hop’s Double Standard [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com