Naked Donald Trump Statue Erected in Cleveland and Five Other Cities [VIDEO]

Someone with a lot of artisitic abilities is obviously trying to humiliate Donald Trump and they might have been successful!  Five naked statues of Donald Trump have appeared all over the country including one in Cleveland outside the Big Fun toy store.

The artist known as “Ginger” posted a video to youtube showing how the statues were made entitled “The Emperor Has No Balls” and upon a closer look….. well you fill in the blanks.

Other cities where the statues have appeared are New York, Seattle, Los Angels and San Fransisco.

Some of the statues have been removed but we wouldn’t be surprised if more pop up in random cities.

Photos
