Women Parks Mercedes 380SL Roadster On a Ferrari 458 Speciale [VIDEO]

In the book of how in the hell did this happen… in Great Falls Virginia a lady driving a classic Mercedes Benz 380SL Roadster somehow ran over a Ferrari 458 Speciale while trying to parallel park. The Ferrari is worth 300K both cars were obviously damaged.
1. Missy Elliott was one of the biggest stars of the '90s.Source:Getty 1 of 22
2. Now she's known as one of the best producers of all time and looks better than ever.Source:Getty 2 of 22
3. Rick Ross has always been a big boss.Source:Getty 3 of 22
4. Now the rapper just comes in a smaller package—75 pounds smaller (and counting).Source:Getty 4 of 22
5. Dr. Dre was a comfortable producer from Compton.Source:Getty 5 of 22
6. Then he started hitting the gym as much as the studio...and voilà.Source:Getty 6 of 22
7. David Banner went from wild rapper...Source:Getty 7 of 22
8. To superconscious king.Source:Getty 8 of 22
9. Timbaland's larger than life beats won everyone over in the '90s.Source:Getty 9 of 22
10. But both his beats and his health have gotten even better over the years.Source:Getty 10 of 22
11. Before heading to prison, Remy Ma was a carefree girl from the Bronx.Source:Getty 11 of 22
12. Remy came home as a grown woman who is clearly about that gym life.Source:Getty 12 of 22
13. Waka Flocka came in the game as a wild boy.Source:Getty 13 of 22
14. There's nothing in the world that Queen Latifah can't do.Source:Getty 14 of 22
15. ...Including lose lots of weight while still managing to look like her fine self.Source:Getty 15 of 22
16. Scarface never let the industry change him.Source:Getty 16 of 22
17. But the rapper has become more health conscious and feels he's happier because of it.Source:Getty 17 of 22
18. Jadakiss has been a fire emcee for over 20 years.Source:Getty 18 of 22
19. With his weight loss, he still looks the same as he did 20 years ago.Source:Getty 19 of 22
20. Fat Joe may have to change his name after his drastic weight loss.Source:Radio One Houston 20 of 22
21. These days, he's Fly Joe.Source:Getty 21 of 22
22. Paul Wall looks like a completely different person. Still tippin'.Source:Getty 22 of 22
