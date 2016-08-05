0 reads Leave a comment
We think we might have found the most romantic proposal ever! Kornelius B. of Los Angeles just tricked his girlfriend into thinking they were doing a photoshoot when really it was a proposal.
Can you say #BlackLove #RelationshipGoals
Congrats to the happy couple!
Witness The Most Romantic Proposal Ever! #BlackLove #RelationshipGoals [VIDEO] was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com
