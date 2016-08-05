CLOSE
Music
Home

Witness The Most Romantic Proposal Ever! #BlackLove #RelationshipGoals [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

We think we might have found the most romantic proposal ever! Kornelius B. of Los Angeles just tricked his girlfriend into thinking they were doing a photoshoot when really it was a proposal.

Can you say #BlackLove #RelationshipGoals

Congrats to the happy couple!

Beyonce At Solange Wedding

Celebrity Weddings

33 photos Launch gallery

Celebrity Weddings

Continue reading Celebrity Weddings

Celebrity Weddings

Some have lasted and some haven't... but who doesn't love a beautiful wedding pic?

Witness The Most Romantic Proposal Ever! #BlackLove #RelationshipGoals [VIDEO] was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

black love , Engaged , Kornelius B. , Los Angeles , marriage

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Hood By Air - Front Row - September 2016 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
WATCH: Tayana Taylor Ask Husband Iman Shumpert 30…
 24 hours ago
07.25.19
Trippie Redd ft. Lil Baby & Lil Duke…
 2 days ago
07.25.19
EA Drops ‘Madden NFL 20’ Soundtrack, Features Music…
 2 days ago
07.25.19
Dwight Gooden Knocked For DUI Just Weeks After…
 2 days ago
07.25.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close