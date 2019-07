Congressman Joyce Beatty vs Melania Trump… Who Wore it Better

Our own 3rd District Congresswoman D-Ohio Joyce Beatty spoke at the DNC last night and is making headlines not because of what she said but because of what she wore!

Beatty wore a similar if not the same dress that Melania Trump wore on the RNC stage last week! When NBC4i reporter Colleen Marshall asked about the dress Beatty replied ,

“I used my own words when I wore the dress.” — Joyce Beatty

The dress flew off the racks last week after Trump first wore it priced at $2,190. So who wore it better? We gotta go with the hometown Joyce Beatty but cast your vote below

The 2016 DNC: All The Pictures You Need To See 62 photos Launch gallery The 2016 DNC: All The Pictures You Need To See 1. Democratic National Convention: Day Four Source:Getty 1 of 62 2. Democratic National Convention: Day Four Source:Getty 2 of 62 3. Democratic National Convention: Day Four Source:Getty 3 of 62 4. Democratic National Convention: Day Four Source:Getty 4 of 62 5. Democratic National Convention: Day Four Source:Getty 5 of 62 6. Democratic National Convention: Day Four Source:Getty 6 of 62 7. Democratic National Convention: Day Four Source:Getty 7 of 62 8. Democratic National Convention: Day Four Source:Getty 8 of 62 9. Democratic National Convention: Day Four Source:Getty 9 of 62 10. Democratic National Convention: Day Four Source:Getty 10 of 62 11. Democratic National Convention: Day Three Source:Getty 11 of 62 12. Democratic National Convention: Day Three Source:Getty 12 of 62 13. Democratic National Convention: Day Three Source:Getty 13 of 62 14. Democratic National Convention: Day Three Source:Getty 14 of 62 15. Democratic National Convention: Day Three Source:Getty 15 of 62 16. Democratic National Convention: Day Three Source:Getty 16 of 62 17. Democratic National Convention: Day Three Source:Getty 17 of 62 18. Democratic National Convention: Day Three Source:Getty 18 of 62 19. Democratic National Convention: Day Three Source:Getty 19 of 62 20. Democratic National Convention: Day Three Source:Getty 20 of 62 21. Democratic National Convention: Day Three Source:Getty 21 of 62 22. Democratic National Convention: Day Three Source:Getty 22 of 62 23. Democratic National Convention: Day Three Source:Getty 23 of 62 24. Democratic National Convention: Day Three Source:Getty 24 of 62 25. Democratic National Convention: Day Three Source:Getty 25 of 62 26. Democratic National Convention: Day Two Source:Getty 26 of 62 27. Democratic National Convention: Day Two Source:Getty 27 of 62 28. Democratic National Convention: Day Two Source:Getty 28 of 62 29. Democratic National Convention: Day Two Source:Getty 29 of 62 30. Democratic National Convention: Day Two Source:Getty 30 of 62 31. Democratic National Convention: Day Two Source:Getty 31 of 62 32. Democratic National Convention: Day Two Source:Getty 32 of 62 33. Democratic National Convention: Day Two Source:Getty 33 of 62 34. Democratic National Convention: Day Two Source:Getty 34 of 62 35. Democratic National Convention: Day Two Source:Getty 35 of 62 36. Democratic National Convention: Day One Source:Getty 36 of 62 37. Democratic National Convention: Day One Source:Getty 37 of 62 38. Democratic National Convention: Day One Source:Getty 38 of 62 39. Democratic National Convention: Day One Source:Getty 39 of 62 40. Democratic National Convention: Day One Source:Getty 40 of 62 41. Democratic National Convention: Day One Source:Getty 41 of 62 42. Democratic National Convention: Day One Source:Getty 42 of 62 43. Democratic National Convention: Day One Source:Getty 43 of 62 44. Democratic National Convention: Day One Source:Getty 44 of 62 45. Democratic National Convention: Day One Source:Getty 45 of 62 46. Democratic National Convention: Day One Source:Getty 46 of 62 47. Democratic National Convention: Day One Source:Getty 47 of 62 48. Democratic National Convention: Day One Source:Getty 48 of 62 49. Democratic National Convention: Day One Source:Getty 49 of 62 50. Democratic National Convention: Day One Source:Getty 50 of 62 51. Democratic National Convention: Day One Source:Getty 51 of 62 52. Democratic National Convention: Day One Source:Getty 52 of 62 53. Democratic National Convention: Day One Source:Getty 53 of 62 54. Democratic National Convention: Day One Source:Getty 54 of 62 55. Democratic National Convention: Day One Source:Getty 55 of 62 56. Democratic National Convention: Day One Source:Getty 56 of 62 57. Democratic National Convention: Day One Source:Getty 57 of 62 58. Democratic National Convention: Day One Source:Getty 58 of 62 59. Democratic National Convention: Day One Source:Getty 59 of 62 60. Democratic National Convention: Day One Source:Getty 60 of 62 61. Democratic National Convention: Day One Source:Getty 61 of 62 62. Democratic National Convention: Day One Source:Getty 62 of 62 Skip ad Continue reading The 2016 DNC: All The Pictures You Need To See The 2016 DNC: All The Pictures You Need To See

Congressman Joyce Beatty vs Melania Trump… Who Wore it Better was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com