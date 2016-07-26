CLOSE
Cincy
Home

Sad News: Miss Cleo Has Passed Away At 53

0 reads
Leave a comment

TMZ  is reporting that Youree Harris better known as Miss Cleo has passed away.  Harris was orginally diagnosed with colon cancer and it spread to her lungs and liver.

Harris was rushed to the hospital recently and released to hospice last week.  Her rep stated that she died Tuesday surrounded by friends and family.

Harris rose to fame in the 90s after she became the commercial spokesperson for the Psychic Friends Network.  She was best know for her catch phrase (with a Jamaican accent) “Call me now”!

 

Lil Kim Plastic Surgery

Celebrities Then vs Now

9 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities Then vs Now

Continue reading Celebrities Then vs Now

Celebrities Then vs Now

Sad News: Miss Cleo Has Passed Away At 53 was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

call me now , died , Miss Cleo

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Hood By Air - Front Row - September 2016 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
WATCH: Tayana Taylor Ask Husband Iman Shumpert 30…
 24 hours ago
07.25.19
Trippie Redd ft. Lil Baby & Lil Duke…
 2 days ago
07.25.19
EA Drops ‘Madden NFL 20’ Soundtrack, Features Music…
 2 days ago
07.25.19
Dwight Gooden Knocked For DUI Just Weeks After…
 2 days ago
07.25.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close