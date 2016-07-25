A 16 year old girl by the name of Nia Green has gone viral on Facebook for all the wrong reasons…. for, according to her mother, being a “thot”! Nia posted the picture below on social media draped in a blanket with a “friend” behind her in a suggestive position. According to the video posted by her mother this picture was taken in her home and she got wind of it through friends.

The mother decided that since her daughter wanted to be on social media that she would broadcast the 16 year old’s punishment on Facebook Live.

***WARNING GRAPHIC VIDEO AND LANGUAGE***

What do you think of the mother’s punishment for Nia?

Celebrities Then vs Now 9 photos Launch gallery Celebrities Then vs Now 1. Trey Songz Now Source:Getty 1 of 9 2. Kanye West Now Source:Getty 2 of 9 3. Lauryn Hill Then Source:Getty 3 of 9 4. Andre 3000 Source: 4 of 9 5. Lil Kim Now Source: 5 of 9 6. Kim Kardashian-West Now Source:Patrick Demarchelier/Glamour 6 of 9 7. Tyra Banks Now Source: 7 of 9 8. Drake Now Source: 8 of 9 9. David Hasselhoff Now Source: 9 of 9 Skip ad Continue reading Celebrities Then vs Now Celebrities Then vs Now

16 Year-Old #NIAGREEN Gets a Beatdown From Mom on Facebook Live For Being a “Thot” was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com