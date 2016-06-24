CLOSE
Music
Home

Win Tickets to Cincinnati Summer Jam All Weekend

0 reads
Leave a comment
wiz nation summer jam 2016

Source: wiz nation summer jam 2016 / wiz nation summer jam 2016

 

It’s a Cincinnati Summer Jam Wiz Winning Weekend! Listen ALL WEEKEND LONG for your chance to WIN Cincinnati Summer Jam tickets! See T.I., 2 Chainz, Young Jeezy, Lil Durk, Migos and MORE perform live at BB&T Arena at NKU Sunday July 3rd! To WIN, all you have to do is be caller number 10 at 513-749-1011 when we tell you to call in!

Get your tickets and more info about Cincinnati Summer Jam here

Are you ready for #CincinnatiSummerJam get your tickets before they sell out at wiznation.com

A video posted by 101.1 The Wiz (@wiznationcincy) on Jun 20, 2016 at 12:25pm PDT

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

2 Chainz , cincinnati , cincinnati summer jam , Jeezy , Migos , summer jam , t.i.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary Say’s ‘We Are…
 10 hours ago
07.15.19
Lil Wayne Not Quitting Summer Tour With Blink-182
 1 day ago
07.15.19
National Mac And Cheese Day Deals!
 2 days ago
07.15.19
Remy Ma Claims Alleged Fade Recipient Brittney Taylor…
 2 days ago
07.15.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close