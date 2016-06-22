BlackGirlMagic: “The Colored Girl Project” Showcases Black Female Beauty

It’s always a welcoming feeling when black women are showcased for the natural beauty that they possess, especially when our vast color spectrum is placed front and center for the world to see. That is exactly what The Colored Girl Project does and the results of black female beauty are stunning.

You can look around you on a daily basis and find a plethora of beautiful black women in various hues and hair textures, and be equally wowed and inspired in by the beauty they possess. However, there is something to be said when that beauty is showcased on a national platform for the entire world to see.

In an exclusive with Essence magazine, The Colored Girl Project is not only the epitome of #BlackGirlMagic, but also a gorgeous photo series that represents the wide spectrum of black beauty. The Colored Girl Project is described in further detail by its founder Tori Elizabeth.

She states:

“I started the ‘The Colored Girl’ Project because I wanted to show the different aspects of beauty as it pertains to Black women. I wanted to highlight and celebrate our unique beauty: our eyes, our lips, our cheekbones. In choosing the models, I was looking for one girl in every shade of brown; I found 10 models on social media. I wanted women from different social and cultural backgrounds. I wanted women with angular eyes, women with freckles and fair skin and women with really rich, ebony skin. It’s so important to be proud of who we are and showcase the beauty of Blackness.”

To stress the full importance of the project, co-founder Victory Jones explains how colorism was a major factor in creating The Colored Girl Project.

She says:

“Colorism is a strange phenomenon. It’s weird to be made to feel like you’re less than for something that you can’t help— it sucks. And, when it happens when you’re little it’s horrible because it scars you. You want to forget it, but it’s indelibly engrained in your brain even if you suppress it. It informs choices that you make in the future. I think I’m still overcoming experiences with colorism. You get to a point when you realize that who you are matters more than how you look, but there is still a strength that I have specifically because I live in this skin.”

This project and accompanying photo series is a great idea that will hopefully continue to grow and fearlessly highlight the outer beauty of being a black woman. #BlackGirlMagic indeed!

#BlackGirlMagic: “The Colored Girl Project” Showcases Black Female Beauty was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

