Watch Muhammad Ali Funeral Live

Three time heavy weight champion Muhammad Ali will be laid to rest today at a interfaith service planned by Ali himself. Sources say that Ali planned and wrote out in great detail how he wanted his home going services to be. Former President Bill Clinton will provide the eulogy for the service along with other notable celebrities.

Many people have gathered in the streets of Louisville to pay respect as the funeral procession made it’s way to the memorial service:

Services are set to start at 1pm. You can watch the live service here: