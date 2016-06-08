CLOSE
Cincy
Columbus Woman Driving Car that Crashed Killing a Newborn Speaks Out [VIDEO]

WBNS got the exclusive interview from Muhuba Mohamed, the 31 year old woman who was driving a car that veered off of Westerville Road last week striking a father who was pushing his newborn son in a stroller.  7-month-old Micah Ferebee and his father, 23-year-old Kenan Ferebee were both rushed to local hospitals where baby Micah was pronounced dead.

This is the second accident for Mohamed in a weeks time.  Her first accident was on I-71 when she missed her accident and attempted a u-turn running into a medium.  Mohamed has her temporary license and was driving alone and stated that she did not understand that she wasn’t permitted to drive alone.  It was also said that Mohamed had never attended driving school and only been taught how to drive by friends and family members.

Columbus Woman Driving Car that Crashed Killing a Newborn Speaks Out [VIDEO] was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

