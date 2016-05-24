DimeTimeNews No To New Orleans! Super Bowl Going to ATL, Miami + LA!

New Orleans gets voted out for cities to bring the Super Bowl to but things look good for the West Coast and down south!

It has just been announced that future Super Bowls will be hitting up Los Angeles, Atlanta and Miami!

via ESPN

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The city of Los Angeles, which will re-introduce itself to the NFL this season following the relocation of the Los Angeles Rams, joined Atlanta and South Florida in being awarded future Super Bowls during Tuesday’s NFL spring meeting.

Los Angeles will host Super Bowl LV in 2021, the final of three bids awarded during the meeting. Atlanta earned the bid for Super Bowl LIII in 2019, while South Florida received the bid for Super Bowl LIV in 2020.

The last time the Super Bowl was held in the Los Angeles area was Jan. 31, 1993, when the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Buffalo Bills 52-17 in Super Bowl XXVII at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. The city last hosted an NFL team in 1994 — the Raiders’ last season before returning to Oakland.

“They had Super Bowls there regularly before there was no team, so with our new stadium and project, it will be unbelievable,” Rams owner Stan Kroenke said of an L.A. Super Bowl. “I’ve been asked about it a lot when I was in Los Angeles. Everyone’s excited.”

Although Los Angeles was in the running for both the ’20 and ’21 games, the latter made the most sense from a logistical standpoint. The new Inglewood stadium, estimated to cost $2.6 billion, is scheduled to open in 2019.

“You want it to be perfect, right? When you come back to L.A. after all those years, you want to be perfect,” Kroenke said. “So I think an extra year might be good.”

Los Angeles essentially had just Tampa Bay to contend with for the final bid, considering Atlanta and South Florida each won the first two bids. Atlanta beat New Orleans on the fourth ballot for the 2019 game, while South Florida defeated Tampa Bay for voting on the 2020 game after L.A. pulled itself out of consideration.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: